New Denver Broncos mascot thunders onto the field for the first time

Sunday's matchup between the Broncos and the Jaguars held a special moment for Denver: the introduction of the team's new mascot.

The Broncos introduced the first "Thunder," a white Arabian horse, as the team's mascot in 1993. Since then, Thunder has run across the field to celebrate the team and encourage fans at home games, becoming an iconic part of the team.

Denver Broncos previous mascot, Thunder IV, rides onto the field prior to the start of the third quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High on September 20, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

"'We need a white horse to be the mascot,'" Thunder IV's owner Sharon Magness Blake recalled in a 2025 interview with CBS Colorado. "They had one, but he got fired. And, 'Would you like to do it?' I said, 'I'd love to do it.'"

Thunder IV's trainer Ann Judge said, "Sometimes, the players go in and out of favor. Thunder never goes out of favor."

The reins passed to a new mascot after the Blakes and Judge decided to retire earlier this year.

Broncos Owner and Foundation Board Chair Carrie Walton Penner said. "For more than three decades, Thunder created lasting memories for fans as an iconic part of our game day experience and community outreach. We have the deepest appreciation for what Sharon, Ernie, Ann and the Thunder Spirit team have meant to the Broncos and look forward to building on their incredible legacy."

Denver Broncos mascot Thunder rides onto the field prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High on September 20, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

The new Thunder, Thunder V, made his debut at the team's home opener on Sunday with his team, Program Lead and Veterinarian Dr. Kelly Tisher, Program Lead Elizabeth Tisher, Trainer and Rider Gretchen Flynn and Trainer Phillip Flynn.