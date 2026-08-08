New teachers in Colorado get ready for the start of the school year, and their careers

Aurora students in the Cherry Creek School District don't start school for about nine more days, but Thursday was day one for all the new teachers embarking on their teaching journey.

Cherry Creek grad Chay Somrit has a degree in computer science, and she could be joining her peers working in the tech industry, but instead she is a new computer science teacher at Cherry Creek High School.

"I've had classmates from Creek who we all majored in computer science. They're across the country doing work for tech companies making more than I am, but I have decided that this is really what I want to do," said Somrit.

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Thursday, she and three hundred other new teachers attended orientation at Smoky Hill High School. Embarking upon a career with Cherry Creek Schools that can often be thankless but means a whole lot to them.

"I never thought this would be a career path for me, but it turns out it's the one I needed and I want," said Chris McCallister.

McCallister is another one of those new teachers. He left a fifteen-year career in finance to teach math at Laredo Middle School. He says he knew he had to make a change after volunteering at his daughters' school and seeing how much he could help kids

"It's very rewarding to see your students grow, achieve their dreams," said McCallister.

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Somrit says she was inspired by her high school teacher and left the tech industry behind because she didn't want a job sitting at a desk all day. Both say it was worth it.

"What I'm really excited about is just making relationships with my students," said Somrit.

And they say for those looking for a career change, teaching is a great option.

"I'd say a good first step is just go and volunteer. That's a great way to see, kind of get your foot in the door and kind of experience what it's like in the school," said McCallister.