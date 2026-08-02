New school year is beginning soon for some students in Colorado
The new school year is beginning soon for some students in Colorado.
Aurora Public Schools and Adams 14 go back to school this Thursday, and several others districts start up next week.
Here's a look at when many other districts in the Denver area have their first day of school of the new academic year.
Adams 14 - August 6
Greeley-Evans - August 10
Mapleton Public Schools - August 11
Littleton - August 11
Adams 12 - August 11
Douglas - August 12
Weld RE-4 - August 12
Westminster - August 12
Boulder August 13
Poudre - August 14
Cherry Creek - August 17
St. Vrain Valley - August 18
Jefferson County - August 19
27J (Brighton) August 20
Thompson August 20
Denver - August 24