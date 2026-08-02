The new school year is beginning soon for some students in Colorado.

Aurora Public Schools and Adams 14 go back to school this Thursday, and several others districts start up next week.

Here's a look at when many other districts in the Denver area have their first day of school of the new academic year.

Adams 14 - August 6

Greeley-Evans - August 10

Mapleton Public Schools - August 11

Littleton - August 11

Adams 12 - August 11

Douglas - August 12

Weld RE-4 - August 12

Westminster - August 12

Boulder August 13

Poudre - August 14

Cherry Creek - August 17

St. Vrain Valley - August 18

Jefferson County - August 19

27J (Brighton) August 20

Thompson August 20

Denver - August 24