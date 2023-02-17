Watch CBS News
New screening tool developed to help identify Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Denver doctor is making headway in diagnosing patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD before it's too late.

Dr. Barry Make with https://www.nationaljewish.org/about/news/press-releases/2023-news/promise-for-copd-diagnosis-in-primary-care-with-new-screening recently co-authored a study about a new screening tool that can help people suffering with breathing issues. 

More than 15 million Americans are diagnosed with COPD but doctors believe millions more have it and are not diagnosed.

Dr. Make says a new tool called CAPTURE helps patients get a diagnosis. 

It asks patients about conditions they have lived and worked in, if their breathing changes with the seasons, and if they have difficulty breathing or fatigue. 

Their scores will then help doctors to diagnose whether they suffer from COPD and get them treatment more quickly.   

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

February 17, 2023

