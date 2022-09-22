Watch CBS News
Local News

New 'safe outdoor space' in Denver will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food and more

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Safe outdoor space moving away from Denver Health campus to unknown new location
Safe outdoor space moving away from Denver Health campus to unknown new location 00:32

The city of Denver has a new "safe outdoor space" to help people experiencing homelessness.

It will be similar to the one off Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard that CBS News Colorado visited a couple of months ago.

The new one will be in the Montbello neighborhood at a parking lot off 47th Avenue and Peoria Street, right near the DMV.

The city funds and maintains the space, which will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food donations, stamps and other services.

The site will support up to 60 tents, the city says.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 4:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.