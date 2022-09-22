New 'safe outdoor space' in Denver will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food and more

Safe outdoor space moving away from Denver Health campus to unknown new location

The city of Denver has a new "safe outdoor space" to help people experiencing homelessness.

It will be similar to the one off Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard that CBS News Colorado visited a couple of months ago.

The new one will be in the Montbello neighborhood at a parking lot off 47th Avenue and Peoria Street, right near the DMV.

The city funds and maintains the space, which will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food donations, stamps and other services.

The site will support up to 60 tents, the city says.