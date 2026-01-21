Installation of new pedestrian bridge in Denver prompts Santa Fe closures until mid-April

The installation of a new pedestrian bridge will cause some road closures on a very popular Denver highway.

Starting Wednesday night, drivers should expect the on-ramp at Santa Fe Drive at Evans Avenue to be closed for the new bridge. This project is expected to last 12 weeks, putting the completion date around April 15.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says this new bridge will be good for pedestrians and bicyclists. This will put their safety first.

The new pedestrian bridge at Jewell Avenue will provide people a safe way to cross over Santa Fe Drive, freight and RTD rail lines, and a more comfortable alternative to using Evans Avenue, which is a busy corridor for cars. When completed, the 370-foot, 30-foot-high, and 12-foot-wide structure will connect neighborhoods east and west of Santa Fe Drive and provide a new and convenient way to access the Evans Avenue RTD light rail station.

Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

While the installation is underway, drivers can take Broadway to get to Mississippi and Evans, and the South Platte River to get to Santa Fe Drive and Evans.

The project is expected to cost about $25 million, which comes from the 10-year, $937 million Elevate Denver bond project approved by voters in 2017.