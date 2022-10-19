New law hopes to keep Englewood sidewalks clear

Signs along south Broadway read, "Eat, explore, enjoy downtown Englewood." But after early November, be sure you do not sit or lie on the sidewalks.

The city backs away from calling its new ordinance an attempt to deal with the homeless population.

Shawn Lewis, the city manager told CBS News Colorado, "Englewood is less concerned about who is blocking the sidewalks. Sometimes it's young adults camping out in front of the Gothic Theater to buy a movie ticket, sometimes it's people experiencing homelessness."

That is evident. At a small city park, a clean-up was underway. Regulations prohibit sleeping overnight although mattresses, sleeping bags and shopping carts were strewn throughout the area, along with a syringe.

A man who calls himself Mr. Cross was outside Cafe 180, which provides meals in exchange for volunteer help around the restaurant.

"There's a lot of people out here really struggling and people don't understand that mental health is really serious," he said.

Lynsey Christianson was previously homeless and does not embrace the new law.

"I think there are better ways to go about protecting the community, like financing, to not only employ, but house homeless people which would be very beneficial," Christianson said.

Shawn Lewis, the city manager offered, "It's not about who is causing the problem, it's about making sure we are keeping our sidewalks passable, particularly for those who are covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act."

He noted that Craig Hospital, which is well known for its spinal rehabilitation work, is in Englewood. Its patients are frequently in wheelchairs.

The penalty for violating the new ordinance will be up to a judge.