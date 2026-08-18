New law requires Colorado teenagers to take 30 hours of driver's training to receive permit

Colorado is introducing a new law that will enhance road safety and provide the highest levels of driver training. Colorado law HB24-1021 will update the requirements for obtaining a driver's permit starting Jan 1, 2027.

The Affordable Driving School in Parker. CBS

The new regulations require:

Minors who are 15 years of age or older and under 18 years of age to complete a 30-hour driver education course, which may include an online course, approved by the Department of Revenue; and

Minors who are 18 years of age and older to either complete a 30-hour driver education course, which may include an online course, approved by the Department of Revenue, or a 4-hour prequalification driver awareness program approved by the department.

The act requires a minor who is under 21 years of age to successfully complete an instruction program in motorcycle safety that is approved by the Colorado State Patrol before being issued an instruction permit to drive a motorcycle.

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The act authorizes the following individuals who hold a valid Colorado driver's license to supervise a minor's driving under a permit:

The minor's parent or stepparent;

The minor's grandparent with power of attorney;

An individual who is 21 years of age or older and who signed the affidavit of liability;

The minor's foster parent who signed the affidavit of liability;

An approved driver education instructor;

An alternate permit supervisor who is 21 years of age or older and is appointed by the person who signed the affidavit of liability; and

If the minor is a foster child, an individual authorized to supervise the foster child.

The act authorizes the issuance of a temporary driver's license or temporary minor driver's license, in which the temporary license is valid for up to one year unless extended by the Department of Revenue and which immediately becomes invalid upon issuance of a permanent driver's license or upon refusal for good cause.

With these 30 hours required for teenagers, places like Affordable Driving School in Parker are offering courses. Instructors say in these classes, these new drivers will go over depth perception, the rules of the road, sign meanings, speed limits, what happens when you get pulled over, emergency situations, and how to be a good defensive driver.

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"Driver's education is so important," said Krystal Salazar, owner of Affordable Driving School. "We cannot obviously make any guarantees, but as long as they are obtaining and gaining the knowledge to make good choices and know the rules of the road, it will give them confidence. It's going to help decrease the number of fatalities among teen drivers."

Affordable Driving School says that for teens who already have their license, remember the rules of the road. Never speed, especially in school zones. Your cell phone can never be in your hand because that is illegal in Colorado. Teen drivers have passenger limitations in their car for the first six months, and the teen driver has a curfew, so no driving between midnight and 5 a.m.