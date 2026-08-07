New evacuations ordered in Colorado for Elk Fire burning near Lake City

A fire that has been burning in western Colorado since last month has grown substantially this week, forcing new mandatory evacuation orders and also pre-evacuation orders. The Elk Fire has been burning since July 9, when lightning sparked the blaze on the upper edge of Hinsdale County.

The fire has grown to 5,117 acres on Friday morning, up from 3,527 acres on Thursday. Crews have also lost containment on the fire, which has dropped to 40% from 44% on Wednesday.

The Elk Fire is burning about seven miles northwest of Lake City, and there are a total of 52 fire personnel on scene with additional resources requested.

The Elk Fire on Aug. 4, 2026 in the USFS's Uncompahgre Wilderness north of Lake City. USFS

Hinsdale County officials posted a mandatory evacuation notice for the San Juan Springs Subdivision on Friday morning. That includes San Juan Springs Drive north and west of Hwy 149 to Independence Gulch Trailhead.

Anyone living in San Juan Springs on San Juan Springs Drive, Rocky Springs Drive, Silver Springs Drive, Elk Road, Deer Trail or Eagle Drive are in the mandatory evacuation zone and ordered to leave now due to the immediate danger from the fire.

Several other communities are under a pre-evacuation notice, including downtown Lake City, San Juan Ranch Estates to Valley Ranches, west of Lake Fork of Gunnison River, including the Ball Flats neighborhood and Lake City Heights subdivision, Henson Creek Bridge south of Lake City south to Pleasant View properties, west of downtown Lake City and borders CR 20 to Nellie Creek Road, lands on the west side of Hwy 149, including the north side of Pete's Lake, Ocean Wave Dr and the Riverside subdivision, the west and east side of H149 north of Lake City.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the Elk Fire on Aug. 7, along with more pre-evacuation orders north of Lake City. Hinsdale County

Fire officials said anyone living in those pre-evacuation areas who currently feels unsafe due to the growth of the Elk Fire or the increase in smoke in the air should consider voluntarily evacuating at any time.

A community meeting will take place on Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at Lake City Community School, 614 Silver St., Lake City, where Incident Management Team members and local agency officials will give an update on the current status of the Elk Fire.

