New data shows decrease in deadly crashes in Colorado so far this year

New data shows decrease in deadly crashes in Colorado so far this year

New data shows decrease in deadly crashes in Colorado so far this year

The Colorado Department of Transportation says fatal crashes across Colorado are going down. The data shows a decrease of 21% when comparing crashes from January to April 2024 to the same time period this year.

Even though there is a decrease, CDOT says crashes are still happening way too often. Their vision is to see the number at zero.

Broken car windshield in car accident. / Getty Images

Notable comparisons from mid-April last year to this year include:

130 total fatalities, down from 164 in 2024.

12.5% decrease in unbuckled fatalities.

17.5% decrease in pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities.

12.5% decrease in motorcyclist fatalities.

70% decrease in teen driver fatalities.

19% decrease in fatalities involving impaired drivers.

22% decrease in fatalities involving distracted drivers.

26% decrease in fatalities involving speeding.

CDOT says with the help of two new laws, numbers are going down. Colorado's new Hands-Free Law prohibits the use of handheld phones while driving, allowing only hands-free accessories. The law carries a minimum $75 fine for first-time offenses.

Additionally, the state updated its child passenger safety law, requiring booster seats until age 9, rear-facing car seats until age 2 or 40 pounds, and mandatory seat belt use until age 18. CDOT and law enforcement also increased enforcement in Express Lanes across the state, where weaving in and out of the designated boundaries now results in a fine of $75 or more.

Several counties across Colorado are seeing huge decreases in fatal crashes. These include:

El Paso — 10 total fatalities, down from 20 in 2024.

Adams — 14 total fatalities, down from 23.

Weld — 14 total fatalities, down from 17.

Pueblo — nine total fatalities, down from 13.

Arapahoe — eight total fatalities, down from 13.

Jefferson — seven total fatalities, down from 11.

Larimer — five total fatalities, down from 11.

Boulder — four total fatalities, down from 6.

CDOT says along with the new laws, wearing your seat belt properly is also bringing down the numbers. In many cases, this could be a lifesaver.

"Life is hard enough," said Sam Cole, Traffic Safety Manager for CDOT. "You don't want to be dealing with a permanent injury, a brain trauma, or loss of a loved one or family member just because they didn't buckle up. It only takes a couple of seconds."

Denver County is currently tracking equally to this time last year, with 15 fatalities. Mesa County has seen four fatalities, up from two this time last year, and Douglas County has seen eight, up from one.

As we approach the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, which is a historically dangerous time on our roads when traffic fatalities spike, CDOT is encouraging every driver to keep the following safety reminders in mind: