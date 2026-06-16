New data shows improvements on Colorado roads, the best since 2018

The Colorado Department of Transportation has new information about the conditions of the roads in Colorado.

CDOT says the percentage of interstate pavement in good condition is 50.6% for 2025, just three years after that metric fell to 42.8%. Interstate pavement in poor condition fell to 1.6% after rising as high as 3.9% in 2020 and 2021.

CBS

Colorado separately tracks non-interstate U.S. highways and a subset of state highways. CDOT says the Federal Highway Administration shows all Colorado roads tracked for this data. For these National Highway System roads, 2025 data show the pavement in good condition rising to 42.5%, its highest level since 2018. Pavement in poor condition also dropped to 2.4%, the lowest level measured since 2018.

CDOT says the percentage of roadway in good condition reached its highest levels in at least a decade, while the percentage of pavement in poor condition dropped to the lowest measured levels since CDOT began collecting these data metrics in 2018. The goal is not to let the poor condition increase any higher, so they have to stay on top of all projects.

"We are seeing a clear signal that years of sustained focus on improving our roads, including interstates, major non-interstate routes and rural roads, is making a difference," Shoshana Lew, CDOT Executive Director said. "This follows the creation of CDOT's first 10-Year Plan in 2019; a broad coalition of stakeholders and legislators helped pass new transportation funding through SB 21-260, which has helped us to secure additional federal resources as well. With several construction seasons' worth of work now part of our road condition performance data, we can see how this plan is delivering benefits. These improvements, and the demonstrable impact of public dollars, make the case for continued investment."

See the full breakdown of this report online.