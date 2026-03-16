New coalition calls on Colorado's next governor to make youth mental health top priority

More than 36 groups representing Coloradans all across the state are calling on the next governor to make youth mental health a priority.

Perhaps no place in Colorado is the youth mental health crisis more acute than Children's Hospital Colorado, where more than 14,000 kids sought mental health treatment last year.

"It's all age ranges, it's all demographics, it's all communities," said Dr. Ron-Li Liaw, Mental Health In-Chief at Children's, which has seen a 55% increase in inpatient mental health care in the last five years.

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New research by the Colorado Health Institute finds isolation and loneliness, social media and bullying are among the driving factors. But there is hope. While youth suicide remains a leading cause of death, the youth suicide rate is down in Colorado, and the number of kids reporting poor mental health also dropped from 23% in 2023 to 14% in 2025.

"We need to take the momentum we've made and actually push through, I think, with a different level of clarity about what is effective policy," said Jena Hausmann, President and CEO of Children's.

She says the hospital can't do it alone.

"It will take the village," said Hausmann.

Mind Our Future Colorado

Children's Hospital Colorado and Healthier Colorado are building that village with a new initiative called "Mind Our Future Colorado." More than forty businesses, non-profits and community organizations, including some led by kids, have come together to write a policy playbook for Colorado's next governor.

"To help ensure that the next leader of our state, no matter which party they come from, they're coming from a place of solid, credible, clear, actionable policy," said Hausmann.

While state lawmakers have passed nearly 50 new laws aimed at improving youth mental health, Colorado Health Institute found 44% of kids who needed care last year didn't get it due to a lack of money or insurance. Colorado also has a lack of mental health providers. The Institute said 4,400 more are needed to meet demand.

Liaw said more coordination is also needed among primary care, hospitals, child welfare, schools and community mental health.

"It's about integrating mental health throughout all of the different programs that are available, but in a coordinated fashion so that you're actually able to see effective programs have effective outcomes," said Liaw.

CBS

Over the next few months, the new coalition will distribute candidate questionnaires, launch digital campaigns and meet with kids and parents across the state to assess what's working and what's not. Children's Hospital Colorado and Healthier Colorado are also hosting a gubernatorial forum on May 28 focused on youth mental health.

The two Democratic candidates, Senator Michael Bennet and Attorney General Phil Weiser, have agreed to take part in the event, which will be moderated by CBS Colorado.

"So much rides on the next generation, and youth are our future, and an investment in our youth really is an investment in our future," said Hausmann.