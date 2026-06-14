New charges for Colorado woman who allegedly violated protection orders from jail

Investigators in Weld County filed new charges last week against a woman who reportedly made 136 phone calls to the victims of her previous crimes from the jail's phones.

Forty-year-old Amy Marcovich violated a court-ordered protection orders by reaching out to those victims, the Weld County Sheriff's Office stated.

One of the jail's deputies first reported a potential violation by Marcovich on June 4, according to the sheriff's office. The subsequent investigation accuses Marcovich of making a total of 136 calls between March 19 and June 5 while in the jail's custody. Those calls were allegedly made to two victims who were granted no contact protection orders.

In addition to the two counts of protection order violations, the sheriff's office also filed stalking and harassment charges against Marcovich on Wednesday. She is expected in court in this new case on Monday.

Amy Marcovich following her arrest in March for burglary. Investigators with the Weld County Sheriff's Office recently leveled new charges against Marcovich for allegedly placing 136 phone calls from the Weld County jail to the alleged victims of her previous crimes. Weld County Sheriff's Office

Marcovich has been jailed since March 19 for an alleged burglary that occurred four days earlier, according to online court records. She is charged with a felony in that case. Marcovich also has an active misdemeanor trespassing case. Court records show that offense occurred two days after the alleged burglary.

CBS Colorado is attempting to learn whether those two incidents involve the same property or separate ones.

The judge in Marcovich's burglary case ordered a competency evaluation on Thursday.