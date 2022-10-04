Watch CBS News
New Castle man survives after bear attacks him in backyard

Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for bear after man attacked in his backyard
Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for bear after man attacked in his backyard 00:37

A man in New Castle survived after a bear attacked him in his own backyard. The attack happened about 1 a.m. on Sunday in the town located west of Glenwood Springs in Garfield County. 

Wildlife experts say that bears are searching for high-calorie foods before hibernation. That increases the chance of human interactions. 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the man heard noises outside and when he investigated, the bear knocked him down. The man fired his gun a few times and the bear ran off. He's not sure if he struck the bear.

The man had minor injuries to his chest, arms and hands.   

Colorado Parks and Wildlife agents are still searching for the bear. 

First published on October 3, 2022 / 9:49 PM

