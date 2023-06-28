New Broncos training camp limit isn't very new

Broncos Training Camp kicks off next month. Last year, more than 7,000 fans attended a single practice. This year, each practice will have a limited capacity of 3,000 fans.

Last July, a Twitter user saw a post from the Broncos celebrating a record 7,121 fans at training camp. The user alerted South Metro Fire Rescue.

SMFR received their concern, questioning if that was too many people for the space.

Fire officials say they spoke with the Broncos staff shortly after and determined that it indeed was too many people.

"We take all of the concerns that are voiced to the fire department seriously. And in this case, it did reveal that there was an occupancy issue," said Eric Hurst, public information officer with SMFR.

Tuesday, the Broncos announced each practice will have a limited capacity of 3,000 fans, due to Arapahoe County restrictions. That's less than half the numbers in attendance at last year's record crowd.

Denver Broncos tackle Calvin Anderson stretching for the training camp at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colorado on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The capacity limit isn't new at all, according to South Metro.

"Many years ago when that site was designed, it was designed to hold 3,000 spectators in that area, and limited to 3,000, only to make sure that everybody is safe if they have to exit in the event of an emergency," said Hurst.

SMFR says recent severe weather, like hail at Red Rocks, is proof of just how quickly events can change and become dangerous.



"What we would be concerned about is spectators becoming trampled or trapped inside of that environment before they could safely exit," said Hurst. "We've seen examples of that within the last couple of weeks of people being injured and needing to evacuate out of an assembly."

Is it possible for the Broncos to allow more fans into training camp? Yes -- but only after site modifications says SMFR.

"The same kind of site design that was done initially for that space could be redesigned. An engineer could help them create a space where more spectators could watch and different exit egress paths for them to leave if something happened, but it would require some kind of reengineering of the space different than how it is today," said Hurst.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the Broncos for comment and to see if site modifications are in future plans but have not heard back.

Tickets will be free, but practices will require a ticket for entry.

For more information on tickets, visit https://www.denverbroncos.com/nfl/trainingcamp/information.