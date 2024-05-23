New additions to Glenwood Hot Springs Resort pools revealed after years of construction

The Yampah Mineral Baths are finally here and open to the public, starting Friday.

The five new pools boast different temperatures ranging from cold plunges of 52-60 degrees and 75-80 degrees, as well as three pools that match the temperatures of the Legacy Pool (100-104 degrees) and the Grand Pool (92-94 degrees).

Aside from the temperature differences, the ascetic changes are the most obvious to notice.

Along with a fireplace facing one of the pools, a water curtain, and a rock waterfall, the pools will switch over to become an adults-only area daily after 5 p.m.

"It will be a new dynamic for us here," Brian Ammerman, pool maintenance manager said. "The west end is the sulfur splash zone, a great kid-friendly area, and then our new end down here," Ammerman explained everyone is welcome in the new pools with standard admission up until that time change when it will be restricted to adults.

The creation of this new area is years in the making. Since the construction is pretty obvious to notice from even just I-70, it's inspired a lot of questions, especially from frequent visitors.

"They question us every day, when is it going to open, when is it going to open!?" said Scott Goolsby, assistant pool maintenance manager. "You know, it is exciting for us and exciting for them."

Goolsby said the global attraction should ignite a new passion for folks who might believe they've "been there, done that."

"They haven't seen this part," Goolsby said with a laugh. "This is really exciting."