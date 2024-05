The Yampah Mineral Baths are finally here and open to the public The Yampah Mineral Baths are finally here and open to the public, starting Friday. The 5 new pools boast different temperatures ranging from cold plunges of 52-60 degrees and 75-80 degrees, as well as three pools that match the temperatures of the Legacy Pool (100-104 degrees) and the Grand Pool (92-94 degrees).