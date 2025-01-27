New actor playing Marty McFly in Back to the Future musical playing in Denver for 2 more weeks

Back to the Future fans have a chance to see the movie they know and love on the big stage in Denver.

The Denver Center for Performing Arts is hosting the musical over the next two weeks. There is one big change; the casting of a new Marty McFly.

Don Stephenson, who plays Doc Brown, has been making his name on the main stage for a week now. He'll be joined by understudy Lucas Hallauer, who will play Marty McFly. Hallauer tells CBS News Colorado he's preparing for his big day, which is Tuesday.

"I'm excited," Hallauer said. "Very excited. A little bit nervous but very excited."

For months, Hallauer and Stephenson have been practicing their singing and dancing while learning lines. The entire show is two-and-a-half hours so there's a lot to do.

"It's going to be super fun," Hallauer said. "I'm going to have a good time. Don and I are going to have fun out there."

Don Stephenson, left, plays Doc Brown, in the Back to the Future play at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Understudy Lucas Hallauer, will play Marty McFly. Denver Center for the Performing Arts

This will be the first time Stephenson and Hallauer are performing live together in Denver on the big stage. Both Hallauer and Stephenson say they're ready, but their biggest challenge is performing in Denver at such a high elevation.

"It was hard to breathe because I'm in Denver," Stephenson said. "I don't know if you heard but Denver is at a higher elevation. I came out of my DeLorean time machine breathing pretty hard. I did it in one breath before the show started and the whole performance lasts two and a half hours. Two-and-a-half hours. That is the kind of breath control that I have."

Caden Brauch, the previous actor playing McFly, is moving to London to take over shows there. He was only scheduled to perform in the U.S. from Jan 22 to 26.

Once Hallauer and Stephenson caught their breath, both actors ran into an interesting issue you would never expect; the DeLorean being smaller than you think.

"Well, it is quite small," Hallauer said. "Very small. We do have to squeeze to get into there."

"I even found out that I have to put both my knees on one side of the steering wheel, or I can't get out," Stephenson said. "That's a little trade secret."

The Back to the Future Musical will be at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts until Feb. 9. To purchase your ticket, click here.

