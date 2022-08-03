Nesting raptors get added protection in Rocky Mountain National Park

Nesting raptors are getting additional protections in Rocky Mountain National Park. The golden eagles nesting in the Lumpy Ridge area will get a break from people for the next couple of weeks.

Due to the nesting activity, closures at Sundance Buttress, Thunder Buttress and Needle Summit in the Lumpy Ridge area have been extended through Aug. 15.

National Park Service

Those closures include all climbing routes, outcroppings, cliffs, faces, ascent and descent routes and climber access trails to the named rock formations. All other closures have been lifted.

According to the park, Each year to protect raptor nesting sites, Rocky Mountain National Park officials initiate temporary closures in areas of the park. To ensure that these birds of prey can nest undisturbed, specific areas within the park are closed temporarily to public use during nesting season and monitored by wildlife managers. The closures began this year on February 15. Closures may be extended past July 31, or rescinded at an earlier date depending on nesting activity. Some routes were reopened in mid-June.

Check the park's website at www.nps.gov/romo/raptor-closures.htm for maps and updated information on raptor closures.