Nearly 80 years on, Castlewood Canyon's Cherry Creek Arch Bridge still delights

High above Cherry Creek in Castlewood Canyon State Park, a concrete arch bridge has carried travelers, and a piece of Colorado history, for more than 75 years.

The Cherry Creek Arch Bridge carries State Highway 83 through the canyon, linking communities from Parker to Colorado Springs. As Colorado marks its 150th year of statehood, CBS Colorado is highlighting the structure in partnership with Colorado Preservation Inc., which works to preserve historic places across the state.

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Castlewood Canyon State Park Manager Larry Butterfield said the bridge is one of the park's biggest draws.

"It's a big part of the history of this park. It leads a lot of people to us," Butterfield said.

Beyond its history, the bridge has become a backdrop for major life moments.

"People do weddings, and they love having it as a backdrop," Butterfield said. "It's definitely a highlight and a feature that people enjoy seeing when they come out to Castlewood."

The bridge's story dates back nearly 80 years. Lisa Schoch, a historian with the Colorado Department of Transportation, said the structure was completed in 1948 by the Colorado Highway Department.

"It is a concrete open spandrel arch bridge, and it's one of only two left on CDOT's highway system," Schoch said.

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When CDOT evaluated how to handle the aging bridge, the agency chose preservation over replacement, completing a rehabilitation in 2003.

"It was really a preservation win for CDOT, because we were able to keep the arch," Schoch said. "If you look at it, it looks just like it did when it was built in 1948. So, a stunning bridge."

CDOT is now working to preserve dozens of the state's bridges for the long term, including structures similar to the Cherry Creek Arch Bridge, where the design's relationship to the surrounding landscape is on full display.

"Cherry Creek is a really great example; it fits right into the canyon, a lot of the canyon just comes right up to it," Schoch said. "They were really trying to honor the canyon when they built this bridge."

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Nearly 80 years after it was built, the Cherry Creek Arch Bridge still carries traffic, frames photographs, inspires and tells the story of how Colorado came to be.

"I'm excited for the future generations that get to care for these public places," Butterfield said.

Donations can help raise awareness of historic structures and places across Colorado, structures similar to the Cherry Creek Arch Bridge. More information is available at https://www.coloradopreservation.org/