NCAA settlement could mean big changes for walk-on college athletes in Colorado and across the country

A $2.8 billion settlement between the NCAA and former student-athletes will soon allow schools to pay players directly.

The Oregon State Beavers line up on offense during a PAC 12 conference game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field in Boulder. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

But what does that mean for athletes who aren't on scholarship? Walk-ons often chase the dream without a scholarship or even a guaranteed spot. But now, thanks to the NCAA settlement, that dream might come with a paycheck.

"I was surprised. It's crazy. That's a lot of money," said Nano Watson.

Watson is a walk-on football player for the Colorado Boulder, grinding without financial support. Under the new settlement, walk-ons may be grandfathered in -- giving them a better shot at scholarships and even direct compensation.

"That gives me an opportunity to, you know, earn a scholarship -- a better opportunity. I've been working on trying to get a scholarship these past two and a half years."

Watson says the impact is deeply personal. Tuition has been a challenge, and the financial strain is something his family, especially his father, has shouldered.

"My dad is really helping me out, paying for school and stuff. So, not necessarily me, but for my family. And, you know, I just want to give back to my family too, because they put me in a position to be here."

CU Athletic Director Rick George issued a statement, saying: "... We are prepared to participate in revenue sharing with all of our student-athletes up to the prescribed cap utilizing athletic department funds. While the financial burden is significant and there are substantial obstacles ahead, I'm confident that the foundation we have in place will set us up for success."

This may be new territory for many college athletes, but stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are already navigating the new world of NIL deals and national exposure.

From unpaid walk-on to potential paycheck, Nano Watson -- and thousands of athletes like him -- may soon see real change.

The NCAA settlement takes effect this summer, and schools like CU are already preparing to lead the way.

Colorado State University also stated that they've been preparing financially to support their athletes on social media.