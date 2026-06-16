Natural gas leak in Aurora forces nearly a dozen families from their homes

A natural gas leak in Aurora forced the evacuation of 11 homes on Tuesday morning. According to Aurora Fire Rescue, crews rushed to the scene of the gas leak from a six-inch main line just north of East 51st Drive and North Quemoy Court after 11 a.m.

Aurora Fire Rescue crews and Xcel Energy crews worked on a gas leak just north of E. 51st Dr. and N. Quemoy Ct. Aurora Fire Rescue

Investigators said firefighters waited for Xcel Energy crews to arrive and were on standby until the scene is safe for people to return home.

What caused the gas line leak is being investigated.