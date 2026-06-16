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Natural gas leak in Aurora forces nearly a dozen families from their homes

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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A natural gas leak in Aurora forced the evacuation of 11 homes on Tuesday morning. According to Aurora Fire Rescue, crews rushed to the scene of the gas leak from a six-inch main line just north of East 51st Drive and North Quemoy Court after 11 a.m. 

aurora-gas-leak.jpg
Aurora Fire Rescue crews and Xcel Energy crews worked on a gas leak just north of E. 51st Dr. and N. Quemoy Ct. Aurora Fire Rescue

Investigators said firefighters waited for Xcel Energy crews to arrive and were on standby until the scene is safe for people to return home. 

What caused the gas line leak is being investigated. 

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