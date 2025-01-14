National Western Stock Show brings visitors from near and far to Denver

On Tuesday families flocked to the National Western Stock Show in Denver to take advantage of Free Grounds Admission Day. The stock show is celebrating its 119th year this year, and the cherished tradition is alive and well.

"It's in a very urban area, and for a lot of people this is the one time of year where they get to come and see goats and sheep and cattle and horses, and they get to see the competition that people go through to get their animals ready and to show their cattle and their sheep and their pigs," said Emilie Owen, a Great American Entertainment Company employee who runs the show's petting farm. The farm is popular with children of all ages.

CBS Colorado's Ashley Portillo interviews Emilie Owen inside the National Western Stock Show's petting farm on Tuesday. CBS

The 16-day Western Heritage celebration continues through Jan. 26. On Tuesday admission to the grounds was free. That included access to the petting farm, an activity pavilion, an art gallery and lots of shopping and food. Rodeo and other ticketed events are not included.

Visitors this year to the stock show will notice some new construction that's underway. A new saloon, a new restaurant and a new conference center are all being built.

Administrators of the National Western Stock Show say it's part of their effort to stay competitive with other similar facilities across the country.

Plan your visit to the stock show by going to nationalwestern.com.