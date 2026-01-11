National Western Stock Show in Denver celebrates its 120th year, "It's a new era"

The National Western Stock Show kicked off in Denver on Saturday, marking its 120th year. That means celebrating old traditions and some new ones.

"National Western is something that everybody looks forward to every January," said Tami Arnold, owner of LMT Cattle Company in Hudson, Colo.

LMT Cattle Company steer CBS

Memories and traditions are at the heart of the show, especially for the Arnold family, who have been showing at the NWSS for five generations. Tami Arnold's daughter, Mesa, was happy to show CBS Colorado some of the steer they brought for this year's show.

"This is Grady. He's one of my steers. He's a pretty lazy one, but he's really sweet," Mesa shared. "That's Lucille, she's kind of wild. And then this is Willow, she's kind of like Grady, she's really sweet."

Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center CBS

Mesa says she's been showing since she was three years old.

Even with years of memories, the Arnold family is making new ones as new buildings take shape with the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center.

"We have been very used to the old facilities, which were great. But coming into this building has been really exciting because it's exciting, it's new, it's got a new layout, it's beautiful. There's big screens to watch the shows, carpets to walk on in the show ring. It's been phenomenal," Tami Arnold said.

Western art in The Legacy CBS

The new Legacy building brings museum-quality displays of the National Western Collection of Art, which organizers have gathered over the last 35 years. A turn-of-the-century watering hole, the Legacy Saloon, offers guests a history-inspired setting for a drink.

A new mural also highlights Colorado's agricultural roots.

"It was so amazing just to be able to learn about these different stories about the different families, the different communities and different stages and phases of agriculture in Colorado," said mural artist Thomas "Detour" Evans.

Visitors in front of Western history mural by Thomas "Detour" Evans CBS

The stock show is celebrating 120 years of magic, with many firsts still being made.

"It's just a new era," said Tami Arnold. "Same traditions, but a new era."