National touring band Dogs In A Pile coming to Colorado's Arvada Center

Arvada Center's Summer Concert Series has a lineup of incredible touring bands, local groups, and specialty acts. Live music in the Outdoor Amphitheater at the Arvada Center is a summer tradition.

One of the busiest touring bands in the nation is on this year's lineup. Dogs In A Pile averages 130 live shows per year, and one of them will be at the Arvada Center on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

"I think it's super definitive of why we love Colorado so much. Not only is it a really cool amphitheater that provides like a great experience for the performers and the attendees, but, I'm just learning, too, that it's a cultural hub for the arts," said Jimmy Law, who plays guitar with the band.

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The New Jersey-based band plays a mix of rock 'n roll, jazz and funk with a psychedelic tinge. It's a sound they continue to grow and define.

"Everybody in the band has similarities in their taste and some differences, so I think it's really the differences since the beginning. We've all been sharing music with each other and we still continue to do so as we discover new music, so I think that's played a big role in how our sound has developed over time," said Brian Murray, guitarist.

Brian Murray performs with Dogs in a Pile during the 2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in June 2025 in Manchester, Tennessee. Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images

In the last year, they've toured extensively while growing their catalog of original tunes as well as their fan base, called the Dog Pound. The band's newest album is called Distroid and includes 10-songs of fan favorites and extended, improvisational compositions. Fans can expect a super-charged performance at the Arvada Center.

"I think sometimes we want them to expect the unexpected. We like to throw some twists and turns throughout the show sometimes," said bassist, Sam Lucid.

LINK: For Tickets and Information to Dogs In A Pile

Dogs In A Pile plays Saturday, July 25, 2026 in the Outdoor Amphitheater at the Arvada Center. The Summer Concert Series runs through August 29, 2026.