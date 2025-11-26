National Adoption Day is joyous celebration of new families in Colorado

National Adoption Day is scheduled on the Saturday before Thanksgiving every year to raise awareness of the thousands of children across the nation who are living in foster care but are eligible for adoption. Many communities use the day to celebrate the finalization of several adoptions.

Throughout all of 2025, 55 Colorado adoptions will be finalized in Adams County alone. During its National Adoption Day event, the Adams County Department of Human Services celebrated seven children being adopted into five different families. An adoption is the culmination of hard work on the part of county caseworkers, CASA advocates, community partners, and the courts. It is a truly joyous occasion for all those involved but especially for the families. This year, Lourdes and Abel were among them.

"Adopted and I'm getting adopted today," 3-year-old Lourdes said into the CBS News Colorado microphone.

"Well, it's National Adoption Day, and we're here at the courthouse to adopt Abel and Lourdes. And, we are super excited," added adoptive father Kevin.

Kevin and Jennie have been fostering Lourdes and Abel for several years now.

"It's been intense at times. There's lots of bridges to cross, hurdles to clear," he said.

"We've received so much training and have such a village around us now that, that makes a huge difference that not every family gets to experience," Jennie added.

Kevin and Jennie's family includes one biological son and another son who was adopted earlier. Every one of them is excited to make the new family permanent.

"I'm going to be my brother Javier's sister," Lourdes declared to the microphone.

That same sentiment extended all the way into the courtroom where everyone got to speak their truth.

"It's no longer going to be unofficial. Now, they're officially like brother and sister, and I'm really excited," said the children's oldest brother.

"I'm really excited, too," Abel added.

"The most special thing about adopting Abel and Lourdes today is that I'm adopted as well. This completes a cycle in my life of returning the favor," Kevin explained in the courtroom.

A journey that was five years in the making took mere minutes to finalize.

"Families who commit to these children for a lifetime. It provides them safety, stability, and connection and a sense of belonging," said Kari Daggett, Director of Child, Adult, and Family Services Division of the Adams County Human Services Department.

What is essentially a court order means that these children will have someone to hug and depend on for the rest of their lives. That is the power of adoption.

Raise the Future is among the organizations that find permanency for children living in foster care. You can find out more about adoption from foster care by calling Raise the Future at (303) 755-4756 or (800) 451-5246 or visit the Raise the Future website.