Jets' Nathaniel Hackett addresses Sean Payton's comments, says new Broncos coach violated coaches 'code'

By Shanna McCarriston

(CBS SPORTS) - Members of the Jets and Broncos have exchanged words throughout the week, all stemming from Denver's new head coach Sean Payton roasting his team's old coach Nathaniel Hackett. Payton called Hackett's 2022 season with the Broncos, where he went 4-11 in his first 15 games and was fired in December, "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." Hackett is now the new Jets offensive coordinator.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett of the New York Jets Rich Schultz / Getty Images

On Tuesday, Hackett addressed Payton's comments, saying he felt that Payton went against how things are done between coaches in the league.

"I've been involved in this business my whole life, 43 years, and as a coach, as a coach's kid, we live in a glass house," Hackett said (via NFL.com). "We know that ... And it's one of those things that there's a code, there's a way things are done in that house. This past week, it's frustrating and it sucks, but we're all susceptible to it. There are things you do, mistakes you make, and it costs you time on the field, costs you your job, all those things, and I own all that stuff."

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Hackett says he has never met Payton. The Broncos head coach did not reach out to apologize for the negative remarks, despite Payton saying he would contact the Jets and adding that he regretted the comments.

The Jets new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who worked with Hackett while on the Green Bay Packers, came to Hackett's defense, saying he was "arguably my favorite coach." Similarly to Hackett, Rodgers added that it was surprising for a coach to talk about another coach in that way.

The focus right now for Hackett and the rest of the Jets is on the upcoming season and they are not putting too much stock into what outsiders say.

"It's not about me. This game is about no one man," Hackett said. "I don't care what anybody says. We've got this really cool guy on our team, his name is Aaron Rodgers, really, really good football player, better person. But the brilliance of Aaron is that he knows more people. I know that as a coach we can only control so much in everything that we do no matter what your role is. So it's not about one guy. Sometimes, things are said that are totally uncalled for, and it does bring the team together, and I think that's the beautiful thing."

Hackett did not dismiss his struggles in Denver and said that he was putting that year in the past.

"I've got no excuses," Hackett said. "That's how we live here at the New York Jets, that's how we've lived everywhere I've been -- no excuses. So I own all those things. It's unfortunate that that had to happen, that the comments that were made, but hey, they did."

The offensive coordinator was also surprised that such comments were made in the offseason rather than before the two teams met in the regular season.

"I'll tell you: I was probably more surprised that they happened now," Hackett said. "[I] was definitely expecting them in Week 5 (when the Jets visit the Broncos), so I'm almost thankful that we got that out of the way. We all understand where certain people feel and think. I'll tell you, you can always look at that silver lining. ..."

Hackett's time with the Jets has not been long, but he already has high praise for those in the building.

"This organization, these players, the coaches, [Robert] Saleh, just the entire organization, [owner] Woody [Johnson], [president] Hymie [Elhai], [executive Eric] Gelfand, everybody has been unbelievable," Hackett said. "I think that's something that is just awesome. It's brought our team together, even the old players that I've coached very recently, just being able to hear them. It makes you realize that you do this for a very specific reason -- for the love of the game, for the love of teaching, for the love of watching people grow. There's up and downs. Never get too high, never get too low. Gotta love this stuff."

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin added to the Hackett-Payton conversation, saying he is eager for the Week 5 matchup between the Broncos and Jets. During the "Dan Patrick Show" on Monday, Peter King said in a conversation with Tomlin, the head coach said he hopes the matchup is on national television, so everyone can tune in. Tomlin said he wants to watch that game.