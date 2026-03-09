Naked driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop in Denver metro area

Police in the Denver metro area made a strange arrest late Sunday night after a driver reportedly tried to escape an officer.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, an officer spotted an Infiniti sedan driving recklessly down Wadsworth Boulevard. They said the driver was quickly changing lanes, and the officer activated their lights to attempt a traffic stop.

Lakewood Police Department

The suspect reportedly sped north on Wadsworth Boulevard. LPD said the officer didn't try to chase the suspect and disengaged the traffic stop. However, the suspect's vehicle ran a red light at Alameda Avenue, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

Officers were surprised to find that the driver of the Infiniti was naked and placed them under arrest.

Lakewood Police Department

Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The intersection was temporarily closed while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.