Watch CBS News
Local News

Naked driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop in Denver metro area

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Police in the Denver metro area made a strange arrest late Sunday night after a driver reportedly tried to escape an officer.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, an officer spotted an Infiniti sedan driving recklessly down Wadsworth Boulevard. They said the driver was quickly changing lanes, and the officer activated their lights to attempt a traffic stop.

lakewood-crash-wadsworth-boulevard.jpg
Lakewood Police Department

The suspect reportedly sped north on Wadsworth Boulevard. LPD said the officer didn't try to chase the suspect and disengaged the traffic stop. However, the suspect's vehicle ran a red light at Alameda Avenue, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

Officers were surprised to find that the driver of the Infiniti was naked and placed them under arrest.

lakewood-crash-wadsworth-boulevard-2.jpg
Lakewood Police Department

Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The intersection was temporarily closed while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.  

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue