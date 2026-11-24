The myColorado app was shut down by Gov. Jared Polis' office in an attempt to protect data after a cybersecurity incident was found last week. The app was temporarily unavailable during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

That means travelers have to rely on their physical IDs to get through airport security.

mycolorado.state.co.us

According to the Colorado Governor's Office of Information Technology, the cybersecurity incident was discovered late last Wednesday night, Nov. 18, when an "unauthorized user" was able to access platform data. The entire app was shut down after the discovery in an attempt to protect users' data and launch an investigation.

The OIT estimates the cybersecurity incident may have impacted 50,000 to 150,000 users' data. OIT said that anyone who was impacted will be notified of what steps they may take to limit the impact of the incident.

The myColorado app was not available and the office said it was working to restore the app as quickly as possible "once appropriate protection measures are in place."

"We know how much Coloradans rely on these services, and we understand how this is frustrating and inconvenient. Protecting our users' data is our first priority, and we will bring systems back online as quickly as we can once security is restored," said Sarah Tuneberg, State Chief Information Officer & OIT Executive Director.

Additional Information from the Colorado Governor's Office of Information Technology:

Until the app comes back online, OIT urges all Coloradans to use their physical driver license or state-issued ID cards for identity verification. myColorado users who were planning to use their Mobile Driver License (mDL) for air travel can choose to add their mDL to another DMV-approved digital wallet. Anyone unable to provide the required acceptable ID for air travel, such as a passport or REAL ID, can consider TSA ConfirmID for a $45 fee as an additional option.

This outage also impacts Coloradans who access state services through the app, but Coloradans can still log into those services directly through State of Colorado agency websites and online portals like the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles website for driver license and vehicle registration renewals. myColorado users are encouraged to visit myColorado.gov for the latest information and resources.