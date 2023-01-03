Murderer released early from prison now linked to deadly hit & run in Aurora

A convicted murderer who was once sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole is now linked to the fatal hit-and-run of a father in Aurora. Cullin Barnes, 45, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the death of Jason Lyman in August of 2022.

Barnes was convicted in 1994 of murdering his neighbor, Lorraine Tillman. Barnes was just 16 when he stabbed Tillman multiple times with a kitchen knife after breaking into her Aurora townhome. A judge sentenced him to 84 years in prison without the possibility of parole. However, the Supreme Court ruled juveniles could not receive life sentences and Colorado lawmakers created a pathway to freedom for inmates like Barnes as a result.

Colorado lawmakers created a bill in 2016 that gave a second chance at freedom to convicted murderers who were juveniles at the time of their crime, who served at least 25 years, completed a three-year course, were granted release by a parole board and were then approved to be released by the governor.

Cullin Barnes CBS

Barnes was featured in a 2018 report by CBS Colorado's Dillon Thomas which highlighted how murderers like himself were hoping to take advantage of a second chance. Thomas spoke with Barnes in Cañon City at the Fremont Correctional Facility, where he was decades into his sentence.

With tears in his eyes, Barnes told Thomas he regretted murdering Tillman.

"I can't say sorry enough," said a sobbing Barnes.

Barnes, at the time, was getting lessons on how the outside world had changed since he was locked away decades before. The prison was trying to prepare Barnes for the new technologies and ways of life the outside world had adopted, yet he had no clue how to operate such as cell phones and self-checkout stands at the stores.

"The thing that has never been a reality, freedom, is now maybe a reality," Barnes said in 2018. "I can't explain what it's like to feel like you are going to die in prison."

Cullin Barnes Arapahoe County

Years after appearing on CBS News Colorado, Barnes was released from prison on parole.

However, life after prison did not come without several alleged crimes committed by Barnes.

According to Aurora Police, Barnes has been linked to at least three crimes since his release. In 2022 he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, alongside another criminal case months later.

Then, on Aug. 5 2022, Jason Lyman and his two dogs were killed by a hit-and-run driver. A wrecked vehicle was found nearby without anyone in the car. The next day, according to Aurora Police, Cullin Barnes called to report his vehicle had been stolen. Police determined the vehicle involved in the fatal crash was the vehicle Barnes reported stolen.

However, months later, Aurora Police said DNA testing revealed Barnes' DNA was found on the airbags in the crashed vehicle suggesting he was in the car at the time of the crash.

Stephen Warren Carter and Cullin Barnes Aurora Police and Arapahoe County

Barnes and Stephen Carter, 22, were arrested in the case in October 2022. Barnes told Aurora police he was not the driver of the vehicle. Both Barnes and Carter were charged with an attempt to influence a public servant after police said they provided false information during their investigation.

Barnes is now, once again, behind bars. Currently, he is being housed at the Arapahoe County Jail while police try and determine whether or not he was driving the car or if he was just in it at the time of the crash.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the family of Jason Lyman after learning Barnes, a convicted murderer who was released early from a life sentence was one of the main suspects associated with their loved one's death. The family provided the following statement:

"Our family's reaction is extremely disappointed and heartbroken. We are frustrated that in our case, the system has failed us. The system that decided that this person that had been convicted for life in prison for murder and had not even served half of that sentence was ready physically, intellectually and morally to re-enter society needs to be improved. While we as a family agree that certain people deserve second chances in life, we are beyond disappointed and heartbroken that the direct result of this program and this individual being paroled has taken our beloved family member, Jason Lyman, from us. We are frustrated that this case is not resolved yet. We hope law enforcement can continue to work swiftly and diligently to find the person responsible for this tragedy."

CBS

CBS News Colorado reached out to Gov. Jared Polis' office seeking comment on Barnes being released from prison under approval from both himself and recommendation from a parole board. A spokesperson issued the following statement:

"This individual met the requirements under the statute to participate in the Juveniles and Young Adults Convicted as Adults Program (also known as JYACAP), and he successfully completed that program. In accordance with the statute, his case was reviewed and he was granted parole. The JYACAP program was first created in Senate Bill 16-180 with bipartisan support. After the Supreme Court ruling in Miller v. Alabama, the State of Colorado created a statutory framework for how individuals sentenced to life as juveniles become eligible for parole, including successfully completing the requirements set out in statute in C.R.S § 17-34-102."