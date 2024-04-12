Watch CBS News
Colorado murder suspect accused in double deadly shooting on UCCS campus appears in court

The suspect accused in a double murder at the University of Colorado- Colorado Springs campus appeared in court for a scheduled hearing on Friday. Nicholas Jordan has been ordered to complete a competency evaluation before he could stand trial. 

Last week, a judge determined that Jordan was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial. On Friday, prosecutors asked for a second competency evaluation. 

Double murder suspect Nicholas Trevon Jordan appeared in court Feb. 23.

A 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found dead with gunshot wounds on Feb. 16 in Crestone House in the Alpine Village area. They were identified as Samuel Knopp, a registered UCCS student from Parker, and Celie Rain Montgomery, who was from Pueblo. Colorado Springs police confirmed that Jordan and Knopp were roommates.   

Jordan is from Detroit and was enrolled as a student at UCCS at the time of the shooting. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder. His next court date is scheduled for the end of May. 

