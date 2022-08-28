Watch CBS News
Multiple crews working to extinguish 1-acre wildfire in Evergreen

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Evergreen Fire Rescue and Clear Creek Fire Authority are on the scene of a wildfire on the north side of I-70 between Floyd Hill and Beaver Brook.

The fire started small but has grown to about 1 acre, though officials say no structures are currently threatened.

Evergreen wildfire, Aug. 28, 2022. CBS

No injuries have been reported and it doesn't appear to have any impact on traffic as of late Sunday afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms forecast for Sunday evening could help fire crews contain, if not fully extinguish, the fire.

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

August 28, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

