Multiple crews working to extinguish 1-acre wildfire in Evergreen
Evergreen Fire Rescue and Clear Creek Fire Authority are on the scene of a wildfire on the north side of I-70 between Floyd Hill and Beaver Brook.
The fire started small but has grown to about 1 acre, though officials say no structures are currently threatened.
No injuries have been reported and it doesn't appear to have any impact on traffic as of late Sunday afternoon.
Scattered thunderstorms forecast for Sunday evening could help fire crews contain, if not fully extinguish, the fire.
