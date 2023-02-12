Multicultural Mosaic Foundation hosts vigil for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria: "I have lost almost 15 members of my family"

The Multicultural Mosaic Foundation hosted a vigil for the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.

On Saturday, the community said it was imperative to come out and show support.

Among those in attendance were those who lost loved ones in Turkey and Syria.

People with different views and faiths were all in unison.

Ismail Akbulut, director for multi-faith and intercultural engagement, says it was needed in order to tend to those hurting.

"We have many family members and community members here in Colorado who were directly impacted by the earthquakes," said Akbulut.

That's why the community came together, regardless of culture or religion -- all were welcomed.

"To offer us prayers in their own traditions, to comfort us and pray for all the souls and victims in Syria," said Akbulut.

Abdullah Can is among the many at the interfaith service praying for healing.

"Starting from my cousins and my aunties, I have lost almost 15 members of my family and far relatives. It's almost like, 56 members now," said Can.

Though his immediate family survived, their living situation has become unbearable, as has been the case for many.

Even those who survived are struggling to stay alive.

"They are telling us that the cities are almost completely destroyed, damaged," said Akbulut. "There is no housing."

This is only adding to the emotional stress families away from home have been feeling, not being able to be there in person for their loved ones.

"It was like the end of the world you know? It was a very bizarre situation because no one knows what happened and how many members of the families are still under the rebel," said Can.

So this moment of prayer and the community coming together means so much to them.

The Multicultural Mosaic Foundation is collecting monetary donations to send their loved ones in Turkey and Syria.