Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries closes lanes on E470

Denver police and the Colorado State Patrol investigated a multi-vehicle crash that closed the southbound lanes of E470 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of E470 at Pena Boulevard about 1:30 p.m. 

Investigators believe that a semi crossover caused the crash involving multiple vehicles. 

The crash blocked all southbound lanes and the left lane of the northbound lanes of E470. Traffic is being diverted around the crash but drivers are urged to expect delays in the area or take an alternate route. 

Those heading to Denver International Airport are urged to take 96th Avenue. 

