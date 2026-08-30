Mudslide blocks road along Colorado River in Eagle County

Crews are working to clear a large mudslide that brought boulders and debris down on a road in Eagle County, Colorado.

On Saturday afternoon, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said the area near Sweetwater Road and Colorado River Road is closed due to the slide. Photos shared by the sheriff's office show a significant amount of mud and large boulders scattered across Colorado River Road.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office

Drivers should avoid the area and give crews room to work. Officials have not yet released an estimate on when the road is expected to reopen.

An active monsoon pattern has brought rain to many parts of Colorado over the weekend. Chances of severe storms will primarily affect the mountains and high country through the afternoon on Sunday. More rain is expected on Monday, but should begin to taper off by Tuesday evening.