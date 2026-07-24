Mudslide causes closure of U.S. 550 in Colorado's Red Mountain Pass

Some drivers traveling through Colorado's high country should be prepared for delays due to a mudslide in Red Mountain Pass.

The Ouray County Sheriff's Office says U.S. 550 was closed Friday night due to mudslides between Silverton and Ouray. They said the slide happened on the San Juan County (Silverton) side of the pass.

Marci Bastin via Ouray Wild Outdoors

They said deputies are assisting with traffic and warned drivers not to attempt to drive through flooded roads. They also advised the community to avoid rugged off-road, four-wheel-drive, and 4x4 detours or unpaved "shortcuts" suggested by digital maps.

There is no current estimate on when the highway will reopen.

Flash flooding and heavy monsoon rains have created dangerous conditions in many areas over the last few days. Heavy rains are expected in the high country into next week.