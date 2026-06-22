Mountaintop lemonade stand brings relief to tired Colorado hikers, shares safety tips

Rescue workers at a lemonade stand atop Colorado's highest peak offered more than just refreshment for weary hikers; they also shared information on how to stay safe in the backcountry.

On Sunday, members of Lake County Search and Rescue brought supplies to set up a lemonade stand near the top of Mt. Elbert. They say it was a fun way to engage with the public, offer free refreshments, and share hiking and safety tips and tricks.

Lake County Search and Rescue

It had the added benefit of keeping a couple of rescue crew members on the mountain in case of emergencies.

Paige, one of the rescue crew members manning the lemonade stand, said, "They thought we were a mirage due to lack of oxygen. We weren't. Sharing lemonade with strangers at the summit was uplifting and rewarding. We were the first thing people saw as they summited N Elbert. Seeing people's faces change from confusion to disbelief to smiles (and possibly some relief) provided payback for hauling up those heavy packs."

Her coworker Christopher said, "It was a great opportunity for both training and sharing information with the public about safe hiking practices in our beautiful environment." He added, "Getting to meet and chat with so many great people both on the hike and at the summit was a real sweet treat itself. Whether it was the lack of oxygen, great weather, or general good vibes, everyone we met was super friendly and happy."

Lake County Search and Rescue

Lake County SAR shared some essentials everyone needs to know when hiking: