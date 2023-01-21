Mountain lion reported in Englewood

A mountain lion sighting was reported in Englewood on Friday, police said.

The sighting was reported in the area of West Wesley Avenue near South Tejon Street.

"Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive," Colorado Parks and Wildlife says. "They tend to live in remote, primitive country with plentiful deer and adequate cover. Such conditions exist in mountain subdivisions, urban fringes, and open spaces. Recently, the number of mountain lion/human interactions has increased."

File photo of a mountain lion Charlie Johnson

Mountain lion attacks on people are relatively rare, however; There have only been about 25 reported attacks in over 30 years in Colorado and fewer than a dozen fatalities in all of North America over the last 100 years, according to state and federal wildlife agencies.

In case of a mountain lion encounter, here are a few tips from Colorado Parks and Wildlife:

Make lots of noise if you come into contact with one, especially at dusk or dawn.

Install outdoor lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one is present.

Closely supervise children whenever playing outdoors. Make sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn. Talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one.

Keep your pets under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. Do not leave pet food outside as it attracts smaller rodents and raccoons that are eaten by lions. Store garbage securely.

If you encounter a mountain lion please call Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which manages lions, at 303-297-1192.

For more information, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlifeLion1.aspx.