Mount Galbraith Park closed 3 days a week through July 5 for trail maintenance
Mount Galbraith Park in Jeffco Open Space will be closed three days a week for the next two weeks. The closure days are Tuesdays through Thursdays from June 20 through July 5.
The Trail Stewardship Team will be conducting trail maintenance during this time.
Jeffco Open Space is asking outdoor enthusiasts to choose a different park during these times.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.