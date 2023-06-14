Watch CBS News
Mount Galbraith Park closed 3 days a week through July 5 for trail maintenance

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Mount Galbraith Park in Jeffco Open Space will be closed three days a week for the next two weeks. The closure days are Tuesdays through Thursdays from June 20 through July 5. 

The Trail Stewardship Team will be conducting trail maintenance during this time. 

Jeffco Open Space is asking outdoor enthusiasts to choose a different park during these times.   

First published on June 14, 2023 / 9:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

