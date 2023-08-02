Motorcyclist describes being struck during police pursuit and crash on I-70: "It was chaotic"

Jared's worst nightmare came to life on I-70.

"Her whole helmet was just full of blood, and I couldn't get her to talk to me," he said of his wife as he wiped away tears.

The couple was traveling on their motorcycle from Arizona through Colorado on their way to Sturgis, South Dakota. Tuesday evening, Jared – who asked CBS News Colorado not to share his last name – noticed several police speeding down the westbound lanes of I-70 near 6th Avenue in Lakewood. One of them, he said, quickly turned around in the median and stopped traffic just ahead of him.

"Next thing I know, I heard a bunch of skidding and smashing, and we got hit from behind," Jared told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann.

His motorcycle was at a dead stop, Jared explained, when another vehicle smashed into them in what he would learn was a police pursuit turned 8-car pileup in the heart of rush hour.

"We have walkie-talkies in our helmets, and I was trying to find my wife," Jared said, fighting back tears. "I was calling for her and I followed her voice, and she ended up being under the tire of the vehicle that hit us."

Denver police were chasing a robbery and carjacking suspect who took the stolen SUV onto the interstate before crashing. It wasn't clear if the suspect was armed, and several officers, Jared says, were on the road with guns drawn.

"It was chaotic, and I just wanted to make sure my wife was okay," he said. "Her whole helmet was full of blood, and I couldn't get her to talk to me."

Eventually, Jared and his wife, Kathleen, were rushed to St. Anthony's Hospital. That's where Jared learned he has a fractured disc in his back, but his wife's back is broken in two places. She also has broken ribs, shoulder and other injuries.

"Our 3-year-old son was in a car with my mother-in-law, about a mile behind us. I can't even hold him because I'm in so much pain," Jared said tearfully. "It's going to be a long road to recovery, but we're just really thankful to be alive."

Jared believes the helmets and leather gear he and Kathleen were wearing likely saved their lives, along with an officer who helped on scene. But as thankful as Jared is for the first responders, he's also frustrated by their high-speed chase that led to the life-altering crash.

"I just want to make sure that doesn't fall on anybody where it wasn't their fault," he said. "I mean, a lot of us were innocent bystanders that are going down a very hard road now."

Jared said medical bills are already piling up, and said his insurance provider told him he's responsible, at least for now, as the crash involved a stolen vehicle.

"I'm worried about getting home and being out of work for a while," Jared said. "This is tough."

Denver police declined an interview regarding the chase, noting the investigation is ongoing and the department is conducting an internal review which is the protocol for pursuits.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash that shut down eastbound I-70 for several hours. It was initially reported that no one was hurt, but CSP clarified Wednesday morning that eight vehicles were involved and eight people were injured, including Jared and Kathleen.

Police have identified two women who were in the suspect vehicle, Ganeea Trujillo, 30, and Brooke Esquibel, 29. Both were taken to the hospital. Charges are pending.

The Denver Police Department released this statement to CBS News Colorado: The Denver Police Department will conduct an internal review of the vehicle pursuit to determine whether it was authorized and conducted within DPD's policies, and the review is standard practice. DPD's vehicle pursuit policy requires an evaluation of multiple factors in consideration of the safety of other motorists, the suspect(s) and officers. While that internal review is underway, the Department must respectfully decline your interview request. – Denver Police Department