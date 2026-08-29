Motorcyclist injured after falling from bridge into Colorado canyon

A 24-year-old Denver man fell from his motorcycle and into Castlewood Canyon, requiring a lengthy and complicated rescue Saturday morning.

The unidentified motorcyclist was flown by medical helicopter to a metro area hospital. The man was found in serious condition when Franktown Fire Department crews arrived at the scene, department spokesperson Kim Spuhler told CBS Colorado. But the rider was believed to be in critical condition by the time the helicopter lifted off, she said.

A Flight For Life helicopter lifts off with a critically injured motorcyclist who crashed on a bridge over Castlewood Canyon Saturday morning and fell into the canyon from the roadway. Douglas County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the man was riding a white Aprilla motorcycle northbound on State Highway 83 when he crashed and went over the edge. The rider fell approximately 60 feet.

Franktown Fire crews performed an "extended extrication" using ropes to haul the injured rider to the waiting helicopter, Spuhler said.

It appears no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The man's motorcycle remained on the highway, too, and was found blocking one lane of traffic, Trooper Hunter Mathews added.

Both directions of Highway 83 were closed for approximately 90 minutes after the 9:30 a.m. crash. All lanes are open as CSP troopers continue to investigate at the scene.

Castlewood Canyon Bridge CBS

CBS Colorado reported earlier this month about the Colorado Department of Transportation's decision to preserve the Castlewood Canyon bridge rather than replace it. The structure is one of only two concrete open spandrel arch bridges in its system.