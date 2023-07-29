Motorcyclist dead after collision with tandem bicycle in canyon

A significant stretch of Lefthand Canyon was closed Saturday afternoon following a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and two people on a tandem bicycle.

Preliminary details from the Colorado State Patrol suggest the motorcyclist, an adult male, tried to leave the scene of the accident with the bicycle but crashed.

No further details about the circumstances of the collision were available.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were on tandem bicycle. Both were taken to area hospitals. A medical helicopter was dispatched to the crash and took off with one of the bicyclists, according to a spokesman with the Lefthand Fire Protection District. The other person was transported by ground ambulance.

The crash was called in shortly after noon.

Left Hand Canyon is closed between Sawtooth (west side) and 12,000 block (east side) due to an accident. @CSP_News is investigating. #TrafficAlert — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) July 29, 2023

Traffic in the canyon was re-opened just before 6 p.m.

This story will be updated as information comes in.