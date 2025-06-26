Motorcycle crash causes closure of southbound I-25, two injured

A crash on I-25 in Denver Thursday night caused authorities to close all southbound lanes of traffic.

According to the Denver Police Department, a crash on I-25 near Park Avenue West between a motorcyclist and another vehicle left two people hospitalized. At least one person suffered serious injuries.

Authorities closed all of southbound I-25 from I-70 to 20th Street while crews investigate the scene. The Colorado Department of Transportation advised drivers to find alternate routes.