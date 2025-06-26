Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcycle crash causes closure of southbound I-25, two injured

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

A crash on I-25 in Denver Thursday night caused authorities to close all southbound lanes of traffic.

According to the Denver Police Department, a crash on I-25 near Park Avenue West between a motorcyclist and another vehicle left two people hospitalized. At least one person suffered serious injuries.

Authorities closed all of southbound I-25 from I-70 to 20th Street while crews investigate the scene. The Colorado Department of Transportation advised drivers to find alternate routes.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.