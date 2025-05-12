Motorcycle deaths in Colorado climb to highest number on record last year

Colorado officials urge drivers to look out for motorcycles as deaths hit record high

Motorcycle deaths in Colorado climbed to the highest number on record last year, and now law enforcement is working to keep more people alive on the roadways. May is Motorcycle Awareness Month in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to look out for motorcycle riders and for riders to make sure they are wearing the proper equipment.

According to CDOT, motorcycle deaths hit the highest level on record in Colorado last year, surpassing the previous all-time high set in 2022 by nearly 11%. Since 2015, the state has not recorded fewer than 100 motorcycle deaths in a single year.

Last year, there were 165 motorcycle deaths on the roadways in the state, a 22% increase from 2023. Of those deaths, 44% were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Motorcycle fatalities accounted for nearly 25% of all traffic deaths in Colorado last year. According to CDOT's driver behavior survey, only 62% of motorcycle riders say they wear a helmet all the time. That's a decrease from 74% in 2023.

"You're responsible for your own safety out there and more than half the time, those crashes are caused by the motorcycle. A third of the time, those motorcycle crashes have an unlicensed and untrained motorcycle operator," said Lt. Colonel Barry Bratt, Colorado State Patrol.

According to CSP, helmets remain the primary factor in reducing serious injury and motorcycle fatalities.

During Motorcycle Awareness Month, riders and drivers alike are encouraged to look out for one another on our roadways