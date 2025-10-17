Police investigating motorcycle crash in Denver metro area that killed 82-year-old

A woman was killed in the Denver metro area Thursday when she crashed while riding a motorcycle, police say.

The Brighton Police Department said the 82-year-old was heading east on Interstate 76 when she struck the center barrier around 1:50 p.m. She was ejected from the motorcycle, and the motorcycle rolled over the cable barrier into oncoming traffic, striking another vehicle.

An off-duty Aurora police officer provided first aid to the woman until Brighton officers arrived. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, but died shortly after. The driver of the vehicle struck by the motorcycle did not suffer any injuries.

BPD's Traffic Safety Unit said they don't believe speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The department encouraged anyone with information on the crash to contact its tip line at (303) 655-8740.

Authorities said they are withholding the woman's identity pending notification of her next of kin.