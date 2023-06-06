Mother of missing child, Alexus Nelson, formally charged with child abuse knowingly causing death

Alexus Tanielle Nelson, the mother of a 5-year-old child who was reported missing last month in Colorado, was formally charged on Tuesday. She was arrested last week after human remains of a child were found in a closet in her apartment.

Nelson, 27, was arrested last week on one charge of attempting to influence a public servant. Charges of child abuse knowingly causing death and tampering with a deceased human body were added days later after detectives located the remains of her daughter, Mahali, in Nelson's apartment in the 1000 block of South Elkhart Way.

Nelson appeared in Arapahoe County Court on Tuesday where she was formally charged. She remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous.