Mother calls for bully prevention program after video shows son assaulted in locker room

At Platte Canyon High School in Bailey, the Park County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of violent bullying and Janet Ball's younger son was the victim.

"My son came home and he warned me he said 'one of those boys that have been harassing me' and came up to me and said, 'you mess with one of us. You're going to mess with all of us,'" she said.

That was just after her son got into an altercation with another boy following a dance. What came next was an incident inside the locker room.

In a video posted on social media and given to CBS News Colorado by Ball's mother, viewers can see the boy punched, kicked repeatedly, and being punched again.

Ball cried while viewing the video after hearing the sound.

"I can't listen to the video with it up. Because of the screaming," she said.

CBS

In another video clip, the fight continues as Ball's older son tries to help.

"When he called me he was screaming on the phone that he had been jumped and assaulted. And it was probably the most horrifying phone call. I ever got," she said.

A school resource officer was on hand quickly after the incident, but Ball wants a bully prevention program.

CBS

"Stand up against bullying because, you know, kids shouldn't have to go through this at school. It should be a safe environment, you know free of bullying to receive the education that they need," she said.

The school district told CBS News Colorado it will not comment on any details regarding discipline from the incident.

The Park County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.