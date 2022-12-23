Most shelters packed, but there's still space for anyone in need

Twenty-four hours after arctic air moved into Colorado, there are still warming shelters open in both Denver and Aurora. Experts say don't risk it, get out of the cold if you need to.

"This is extremely dangerous weather. You could die if you stay out here," said Emma Knight, the manager of homeless programs for the city of Aurora.

She says her team has been working on getting people out of the cold and into warming centers since Wednesday.

"Checking in with camps. Talking with folks. Encouraging them to come inside. Offering transportation if they accept it," she said.

That was even before the weather became deadly with temperatures dropping well below zero overnight Wednesday. The city filled one of its shelters. At the Comitis overnight shelter, there were 155 people, and all family beds were full.

As of Thursday, there was still room at the Aurora Day Resource Center. 115 people stayed there Wednesday, but it can fit 186. Knight says despite having room for more people, they can't force people to come out of the cold.

"At the end of the day they are still adults that make their own decisions," she said.

Even if people don't seek shelter, she says the Aurora Cold Weather Outreach Team routinely checks up on those who choose to stay outdoors to make sure they are safe and have the resources they need.

"They all go out together and just check in on unknown camps. Try to do the same thing that the outreach team was doing earlier in the day," Knight said.

Still, she hopes everyone who needs shelter will come in Thursday night, and she says if you see someone who looks like they may be struggling, don't be afraid to intervene.

"Keep an eye out for people who are and check in on them if you see them. Maybe even send in a call to dispatch and say 'hey I'm concerned for this person,'" Knight said.

It was a similar case in Denver where their emergency warming center at the colosseum filled up fast, but people could still find shelter at the Y on 16th Street in downtown Denver. Plus, people can seek refuge at open Denver libraries during the day and Denver Parks and Rec is operating recreation centers as daytime warming centers as well.