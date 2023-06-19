Mosquito season could be tough in Colorado this year thanks to this spring's abundant rainfall

They are back and with a vengeance this season: pesky, problematic mosquitoes.

Sheila Hosler was shopping at Echter's Garden Center in Arvada where they sell plants whose scents may help keep the mosquitoes away.

"I can be in a place with 1,000 people and they'll bite me and I'm kind of allergic to them, too, so that makes it worse," she said.

Rajat Mohanty

There are several different kinds of plants that may help keep the mosquitoes away, among them one called lemon balm. Scented geraniums also may smell good to you but horrible to the mosquitoes.

Griff Wirth, a manager at Echter's predicts, "I think we are going to find out that they were going to be much worse this year."

This spring's rain may have been good for the greenery, but there is a price to be paid.

CBS

Wirth added, "When we get water, the pools of water become stagnant and that's where the mosquitoes breed. Their larvae grow there and when they hatch, we get the adult mosquito."

There are a variety of measures available to battle the tiny terrorists. If you put an item called Mosquito Bits in the water it's supposed to prevent the mosquitoes from hatching. You can also try to launch a multipronged defense.

Sheila Hosler has taken steps, "I have planted some lemongrass and citronella is supposed to help, as well."

And if you choose not to use repellent, the more than annoying mosquitoes are eager to leave their calling card behind in the form of an itchy red splotch on your skin.

CBS

Last year, Colorado led the nation in the number of cases of West Nile virus. That is something that will be on the radar to look out for later this summer.