Morgan County "baseball-sized" hail breaks through hotel windows, destroys vehicle windshields

By Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

Morgan County residents getting used to hailstorms
Morgan County residents getting used to hailstorms 02:06

Residents in parts of Morgan County spent their Thursday cleaning up after storm damage. Hailstones, some said to be larger than tennis balls, fell on Wednesday night. 

"I was at home and I woke up this morning to a shattered window," said Jessica Vasquez, a resident in the town of Brush.

The rear window of Vasquez's SUV was completely broken out by the hail. 

"From what I saw it looked like tennis to baseball-sized hail. And it was hitting hard," Vasquez said. "It sounded like a lot of banging."

Vasquez then drove to work at a nearby hotel where the windows of vehicles and the building itself were also broken. 

356393572-571465831861357-5937315316734966753-n.jpg
CBS

"There was a lot of debris from the trees leftover. And glass from the windows here," Vasquez said. 

Vasquez spent her shift helping clean up shattered glass and other debris from the hotel.

"(There was) a window from one of our guest rooms that completely shattered through. The hail made it inside and broken glass was on top of the guest's suitcase," Vasquez said. 

While Vasquez said she had never seen hail that large before, she also noted that it isn't rare for extreme weather to go through Brush at any given time. 

"The storms that come through, it is pretty normal," Vasquez said. 

Dillon Thomas
dillon-t-16x9-copy.jpg

Dillon Thomas is multi-Emmy Award winning general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 8:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

